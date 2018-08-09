Two teens struck by lightning during monsoon storm

Authorities say two teens were rushed to the hospital after being hit by lightning during Wednesday’s storm.

The El Mirage Police Department said two 14-year-old boys were playing with friends in a park near El Mirage and Cactus roads.

The pair was running toward a ramada when they were struck.

Witnesses started CPR before first responders arrived, police said.

One went into cardiac arrest and was listed in critical condition. The other suffered injuries to his extremities. Both were taken to pediatric hospitals for treatment and had stabilized as of 9:20 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.