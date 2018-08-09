× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Lower rain chances and not as hot

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Still hot, but not as hot… Highs will reach the low 90s this afternoon, almost 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach the upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies today with isolated showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours are possible.

Friday’s forecast will look and feel a lot like today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 but it will feel more like the mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with a “pop up” shower/storm possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures will go down but rain chances will go up for the weekend. Highs will slip into the mid and upper 80s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year. As a stationary front lingers over the region we will see more clouds and a bigger chance for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 9th

1962 F2 Tornado Louisa Co

1983 Tornado: Bertie Co

2005 Flash Flood: Southeast VA

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Debby is accelerating northeast over the cold waters of the north Atlantic. Debby is centered about 1020 miles WNW of the Azores and moving NE at 17 mph. This motion with a further increase in forward speed is expected until the storm dissipates in another day or so.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast, and Debby could become an extratropical cyclone this afternoon or evening before dissipating on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

5:00 AM AST Thu Aug 9

Location: 43.6°N 45.1°W

Moving: NE at 17 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

