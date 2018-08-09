Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calls William & Mary’s Jimmye Laycock his ‘blueprint’

LATROBE, Pa. – It’s not just cliched ‘coachspeak’.

Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took time to praise the man he calls his ‘blueprint’ as a head coach: Jimmye Laycock.

“You know, I’ve known that guy since I was 17 years old, so I love him on a personal level,” Tomlin explained. “Professionally, I admire him. I always have. He’s been a blueprint for me.”

Sunday, Laycock announced the 2018 season would be his final one as head football coach at the College of William & Mary. He’s led the Tribe program since 1980. That stretch includes 1990-94, when Tomlin was a standout wide receiver for William & Mary.

“He’s a good home base for me,” Tomlin said. “That guy has been on his job for 39 years, but what better mentor than to be able to call and share some experiences and gain some perspective? It helps that he coached me.”

A three-time starter at wide receiver for William & Mary between 1990-94, Tomlin finished his Tribe football career with 101 receptions for 2,046 yards and a school-record 20 touchdown receptions. A first-team All-Yankee Conference selection in 1994, Tomlin established a school record that year with a 20.2 yards-per-catch average.