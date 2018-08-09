Silent disco returns to Waterside District in September

NORFOLK, Va. – Missed the last silent disco at Waterside? Here’s another chance to get your groove on… silently!

Norfolk’s Waterside District and the Harbor Club will host another silent disco on Friday, September 21 from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Three different DJs will spin the latest dance hits to each guest’s personal pair of headphones.

Tickets are $10 and include admission to the disco and one set of headphones.

The event will take place at the Harbor Club at 333 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to buy tickets.