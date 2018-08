HAMPTON, Va. – Just call him Secret Squirrel!

On Thursday, the Hampton Police Department noticed it had an unexpected visitor. A squirrel was peeping through the fifth floor window of police headquarters!

It’s hard to have a top secret meeting about police stuff when random squirrels are climbing to the fifth floor of your building and peeking. pic.twitter.com/b7eNXoi9TY — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) August 9, 2018

They didn’t say if Morocco Mole made an appearance.

Hopefully they weren’t discussing any classified information!