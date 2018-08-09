Redskins Training Camp – Day 15

RICHMOND, Va. – Finally, the ‘Skins set their sights on someone else.

Thursday, two weeks into training camp 2018, the Redskins play their preseason opener. At 7:30 p.m., live on News 3, the Redskins tussle with the New England Patriots. Read more on the game here.

Sports reporter Mitch Brown will have live pregame coverage from Gillette Stadium. The team returns to Richmond for training camp Saturday – a day on which the ‘Skins will practice at 1:35 p.m.

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins and Union Bank & Trust have LIVE reports from the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center each day the team is practicing during camp (July 26 – August 14).