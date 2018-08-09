Peninsula SPCA to hold ‘Barktoberfest’ dog walk & festival to benefit homeless animals

HAMPTON, Va. – Paws for a Cause is getting a fall makeover!

Renamed Barktoberfest, the Peninsula SPCA’a annual fundraiser will take place at Mill Point Park on Saturday, October 20 from 12-5 p.m.

The family- and dog-friendly event will include rescue animals, vendors, exhibitors and community partners, all to benefit homeless animals at the shelter.

And don’t worry – the annual Dog Walk will return! Guests don’t have to participate in the Dog Walk to attend, but those who do must register in advance. You are also asked to fundraise before the event.

Registration fees for the Dog Walk are as follows:

before September 3 – $10

between September 4-30 – $15

between October 1-16 – $20

Attendees will enjoy fun fall activities, live music and a craft brew beer garden.

Festival admission is $5 per person. A Barktoberfest Package – which includes a Bow-Wow beer tasting ticket, Dog Walk registration, event admission, a souvenir glass and an exclusive Barktoberfest t-shirt – is available for $35.

All proceeds will benefit the Peninsula SPCA’s animals and programs.

Mill Point Park is located at 100 Eaton Street in Hampton.

Click here to register.