ODU research team ramps up research as tick disease cases double

Posted 11:41 am, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12PM, August 9, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – As we head into the heart of summer, ticks continue to be a bother for many people across Hampton Roads and researchers are looking into the reason.

Dr. Wayne Hynes, a professor at Old Dominion University was recently awarded a research grant by the National Capital Lyme Disease Association. His proposed research will look for Babesial parasites in Virginia tick populations.

According to the CDC, between 2004-2016, more than 640,000 cases of  tick, flea bite, and mosquito were reported.

Researches said disease cases from ticks have doubled.