ODU research team ramps up research as tick disease cases double

NORFOLK, Va. – As we head into the heart of summer, ticks continue to be a bother for many people across Hampton Roads and researchers are looking into the reason.

Dr. Wayne Hynes, a professor at Old Dominion University was recently awarded a research grant by the National Capital Lyme Disease Association. His proposed research will look for Babesial parasites in Virginia tick populations.

According to the CDC, between 2004-2016, more than 640,000 cases of tick, flea bite, and mosquito were reported.

Researches said disease cases from ticks have doubled.