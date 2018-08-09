Norfolk Botanical Garden puts on Honey Bee Festival

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia are partnering for the eighth annual 2018 Virginia Honey Bee Festival Saturday, August 18.

The festival, which is free with garden admission, will educate visitors on the role of bees in the garden’s ecosystem and provide information on how to protect them.

Bee-friendly plants, as well as honey products, pottery, jewelry and food, will be available for purchase, and honey samples will be provided.

There will be children’s activities and demonstrations as well, and children that dress up as a bee will receive a free honey stick.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Baker Hall Visitor Center and the terrace.

For more information, visit the garden’s website here.