Neptune Festival’s 42nd annual 8K to benefit Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Run, walk or crawl – because the Neptune Festival’s revamped 8K Race will allow runners to pick their pace.

The race, which will be celebrating its 42nd birthday this year, is part of Virginia Beach’s Boardwalk Weekend and is suited for both beginners and more experienced runners. A 26-yard Crab Crawl will also be available for the age 5-and-under group.

Start and finish lines will be located at Neptune’s Park at 31st Street and Atlantic, and the race will take place September 29 at 8 a.m. Race spectators are welcome to come and enjoy live entertainment along the course, including 35 free concerts, an art show and a parade.

Entrants will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal and one entry ticket to the Neptune Festival International Sand Sculpting Championship, taking place the same weekend.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit the Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association, which works to educate locals and visitors about safe practices at the beach.

A post-race party at Neptune’s Park at 31st Street and Atlantic will also be held, featuring live music, Bojangles’ biscuits, bagels, fruit and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as beer for those age 21 and up.