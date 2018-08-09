Muddy Princess obstacle run coming to Virginia Beach in September

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ladies, are you ready to get down and dirty?

The Muddy Princess run will hit the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Sunday, September 16 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5k (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women of all sizes and fitness levels. The run is focused on fun rather than whoever has the fastest time, so be prepared to run, walk, crawl, climb, slide, balance and laugh your way through the course!

There are 18-20 obstacles, and Princesses (participants) will receive a medal and a goodie bag once they finish the course.

There are no limits on the size of participants’ teams, and those interested can also enter as an individual. There will be help and support to make sure everyone makes it over the obstacles and crosses the finish line at their own pace.

The event area opens at 7 a.m. and the first wave will begin at 8 a.m., continuing every 20 minutes up until the last wave in the afternoon.

Spectators are welcome but will not be allowed onto the course. Event operators will also provide a bag drop section for $5.

Participants must be at least 9 years old to enter; no child rates are offered.

Runners 9-13 years old must be accompanied by a registered adult Princess, and a waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian. Runners ages 14-17 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Tickets start at $59 (plus tax & processing fees).

The Virginia Beach Sportsplex is located at 2044 Landstown Centre Way.

Click here to register.