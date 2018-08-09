‘Miss Costa’ the shark pings off Virginia Beach coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “Miss Costa,” a 12-foot long white shark originally tagged in Nantucket, Massachusetts, pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach Thursday morning.

According to OCEARCH, which has been tracking her since September 23, 2016, she has traveled for 8,648 miles since being tagged. Her path for the past two years has taken her down the East Coast to the Gulf of Mexico and back up towards Massachusetts again multiple times.

Currently, Miss Costa appears to be headed back up the coast.