NORFOLK, Va. – Justin J. Heynekamp, a man who stole more than $200,000 from a Virginia Beach business, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment with three years supervised release.

According to court documents, Heynekamp used a company credit card to make the excessive personal purchases.

He worked for a business that specializes in improvising explosive devices.

Heynekamp previously entered a guilty plea in Norfolk Federal Court.