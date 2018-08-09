Local mom goes nuts with her own peanut butter business on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It may have a funny name, but it's made with love. Diane "Dee" Lyman talks to us about her local business Dee's Nuts making homemade  peanut butter (deesnutspeanutbutter.com). She whips up a fun dip you can make at home.