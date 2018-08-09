Jurassic Quest to roar back into Hampton with new attractions

HAMPTON, Va. – America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur-themed attraction is back and better than ever!

Jurassic Quest will stop by the Hampton Roads Convention Center from September 7-9.

Visitors will walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and experience what it was like to live among the dinosaurs.

New to the traveling exhibit include new 24-foot Carnotaurus and T. Rex rides, fossil digs, a dino petting zoo, dino scooters and more. Fan-favorite attractions such as the science stations, crafts, face painting and dinosaur bounce houses will once again make an appearance.

Jurassic Quest will be open from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, September 7 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9.

Tickets for adults (ages 13-64) and children (ages 2-12) are $20 each. VIP child tickets, which include all the regular attractions plus unlimited rides, games and more are $34. Senior (ages 65 and older) tickets are $18.

Active duty police, firefighters and paramedics as well as active and retired military, their spouses and their children save $2 on each ticket. A valid ID is required to receive the discount.

The Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

Click here to purchase tickets.