Immigration fraud results in imprisonment and deportation for North Carolina man

RALEIGH, N.C. – Houcine Ghoul was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment , followed by deportation, after facing immigration fraud and tax charges.

Ghoul, a citizen of Tunisia, originally entered the United States in 2001 on a tourist visa.

He then married a U.S. citizen, whom he later divorced, and obtained status as a legal resident.

An investigation into Ghoul’s behavior began in 2014 when he posted a photo online, showing support for ISIS, according to court documents.

The photo later appeared in an online propaganda video posted by others supporting the terrorist organization.

When Ghoul attempted to obtain U.S. citizenship, he made numerous false statements to officials.

Court documents show Ghoul had sworn allegiance to ISIS and had been an active supporter of the group.

The North Carolina man also underreported his income by at least $90,000 to avoid income tax payments.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the help of several other agencies.