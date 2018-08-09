Hampton Police looking for suspect in Raceway gas station burglary

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a commercial burglary that occurred on August 8.

Dispatch received a call at 2:40 a.m. after a Raceway gas station alarm was activated in the 1500 bock of North Armistead Avenue.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect forced entry into the business, removed an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and fled southbound before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a black male, 45–50 years of age, last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray pants, and carrying a pink backpack.

If you or anyone you know has information, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.