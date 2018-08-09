× First Warning Forecast: Low rain chances and highs near 90 to end the work week

Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. High pressure will build in.

Mostly dry to end the work week. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

An unsettled weekend on tap as an area of low pressure moves in from the west. Expect showers and storms both days. Temperatures will also trend closer to normal. Highs on Saturday in the mid 80s with a 50/50 shot for showers and storms. A very similar day on tap for Sunday, with a 40 percent chance for showers and storms.

More showers and storms to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, with a 50/50 shot for showers and storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and mostly dry. Highs near 90. Winds: N/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Debby becomes post-tropical and is likely to dissipate tonight. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

5:00 PM AST Thu Aug 9

Location: 45.5°N 40.5°W

Moving: NE at 23 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

