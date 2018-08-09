Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevaced a woman needing medical attention from a cruise ship about 20 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras Thursday morning.

The Adventure of the Seas contacted the Coast Guard 5th District Command Center Wednesday evening to request assistance for the woman, but the ship was too far offshore for immediate response.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City sent an aircrew on an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter in the morning to hoist the woman aboard and transport her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.