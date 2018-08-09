Alex Smith sits as Redskins drop preseason opener at Patriots, 26-17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots are famous for their comebacks in the postseason, not the preseason. With the stakes slightly lower than Super Bowl LI, New England engineered a furious comeback Thursday to beat the Washington Redskins in the preseason opener for both teams.

New Redskins quarterback Alex Smith did not take a snap, so backup QB Colt McCoy filled in. McCoy, recently signed to a new contract, completed 13 of 18 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns as the Redskins sprinted out to a 17-0 lead on the two-time defending AFC Champions.

However, New England scored 26 unanswered points to top the ‘Skins at Gillette Stadium.

The final score might not be the most-concerning factor for Jay Gruden’s team. Much-hyped rookie running back Derrius Guice, a second round draft pick, exited the game with a knee injury after six carries for 19 yards. He did not return. Guice will undergo an MRI tomorrow.

Kapri Bibbs led the team in rushing, gaining 48 yards on four carries. Undrafted rookie free agent Cam Sims, an Alabama product, led the team in receiving yards – hauling in a pair of passes for 74 yards. Running back Byron Marshall and receiver Maurice Harris each caught a TD pass from McCoy.

The team is off Friday before returning to Richmond for training camp Saturday.