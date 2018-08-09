2-year-old boy nearly drowns in Nags Head pool

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A 2-year-old Iowa boy almost drowned in a pool while visiting the Outer Banks with his family, according to the Nags Head Police Department.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Nags Head Police and crews with Nags Head Fire & Rescue and Dare County EMS responded to a possible drowning in the 8100 block of South Oregon Inlet Road. He and his family were visiting from Dubuque, Iowa, authorities said.

The boy was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital before being lifted to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

Police say he was responsive while he was in the ambulance.

There is no further information.

