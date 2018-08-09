10-year sentence handed down for felon in possession charge

NEW BERN, N.C. – A Henderson man was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Odell L. Overby, 46, previously pled guilty to the charge back on May 16.

On December 18, 2017, officers responded to a home invasion in Oxford. Upon arrival, they found Overby inside the house.

Overby was placed under arrest after authorities found an AR-15 a short distance from him on the floor.

The firearm was loaded and it was determined that Overby had been taking items from the home after breaking in.

The individual inside the home was tied up by Overby.