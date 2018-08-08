Wreaths Across America traveling education exhibit to visit Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Wreaths Across America Traveling Education Exhibit will be parked at the Taylor’s Do It Center on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach Saturday.

The goal of the exhibit is to bring local communities and the military together with education, stories and interactive connections.

Inside the 48-foot trailer, visitors will have an opportunity to explore, honor fallen veterans and learn more about Wreaths Across America, an organization that places wreaths at military cemeteries across the country during the holiday season.

According to a release by Wreaths Across America, their mission is to remember, honor and teach, and the mobile exhibit will help to teach local community members about the services and sacrifices of the nation’s military.

Admission to the exhibit is free, and a free catered lunch by Mission BBQ will be available. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 11.