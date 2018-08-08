Williamsburg Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Richmond Road and Monticello Avenue last month.

Officials say around 11:30 a.m. on July 21, a large black pickup truck drove a white Ford Escape into the curb after hitting the driver’s side of the Escape. They say the damage to the pickup truck should be on the back passenger’s side.

The truck was last seen heading toward the College of William & Mary east on Richmond Road.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

