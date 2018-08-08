× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat and possible severe storms

***A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Wednesday for most of Eastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values are expected to reach 101° to 106°.

More extreme heat… Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees above normal. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach to near 105. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will pop up late this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Scattered showers/storms will continue this evening and tonight. Lows will return to the mid and upper 70s overnight.

Not as hot and lower rain chances to end the work week. Highs will drop to near 90 for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and storms popping each afternoon.

Highs will slip into the mid 80s this weekend, closer to normal for this time of year. As a stationary front lingers over the region we will see more clouds and a bigger chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 8th

2003 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Debby strengthens slightly while making the transition to a tropical storm over the northern Atlantic. Debby is centered about 1175 miles WNW of the Azores and moving NNE at 9 mph. This general motion is forecast to continue this morning. A turn toward the northeast is forecast by this afternoon, and that motion should continue into Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change is strength is forecast today, with slow weakening expected to begin late tonight or on Thursday. Debby is forecast to dissipate over the far northern Atlantic by Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Location: 40.8°N 48.8°W

Moving: NNE at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

