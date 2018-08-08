Weapon and narcotics recovered during Newport News investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police recovered a firearm and marijuana during a foot patrol August 4.

Officers were in the area of Beechmont Drive and Warwick Boulevard at approximately 9:26 p.m. when they saw a vehicle parked in the far right of the parking lot in the 14800 block of Warwick Boulevard. They made contact and identified the driver and passenger as 25-year-old Jovonn Estell and 23-year-old Jeilee Perez.

While speaking with Estell, officers detected an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and marijuana was found, along with a grinder, scale and smoking device.

The officers also observed a firearm located between the center console and the driver’s leg. Estell stated he did not have a concealed weapons permit.

Perez was issued a summons for possession of marijuana, and Estell was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and concealed weapon.