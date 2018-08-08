HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Parents listen up! If you have a daughter who uses social media, it may cause her more harm than boys who use Instagram, Twitter and other social platforms. According to one study, girls who spend more than a few hours a day have a higher risk of depression. Here to explain some reasons why is counselor and youth minister Kyrus Whitehurst.
We dig into research that has warnings for young girls on social media on Coast Live
