We dig into research that has warnings for young girls on social media on Coast Live

August 8, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Parents listen up! If you have a daughter who uses social media, it may cause her more harm than boys who use Instagram, Twitter and other social platforms.  According to one study, girls who spend more than a few hours a day have a higher risk of depression. Here to explain some reasons why is counselor and youth minister Kyrus Whitehurst.