Virginia State Police investigating shots fired on I-264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident that became a criminal investigation Wednesday.

At approximately 9:55 a.m., the Communications Center received a call for a single-vehicle accident on I-264 westbound near First Colonial Parkway in Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia State Police.

The truck that crashed was a company vehicle from Coastal Marine Structure, a North Carolina-based business.

Coastal Marine Structure provided this statement:

We have limited information at this time and expect something later today once the police perform their initial investigation. What we do know is that one of our company vehicles was involved in a crash with the parapet wall on the interstate. It seems as though the driver may have had a heart attack or some other condition while driving. Again the police have not released information to us. I can assure you that CMS is not involved in ANY CRIMINAL investigation and we are providing all information requested by the Department. Whether or not the individuals are involved in something criminal on their own account is unbeknownst to CMS.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

