Virginia Beach Police searching for missing, elderly man in need of medical assistance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an elderly man who went missing Wednesday.

88-year-old Harry Feser was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. He is said to be in need of medical assistance.

Authorities say he was driving his two-door grey 2002 Carrera Porsche with Virginia tag YCY-9685.

Feser is described as a white male who is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white golf shirt and blue jeans with a brown belt.

Anyone who has seen Feser or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-5000.

