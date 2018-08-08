Virginia Beach man sentenced to over 24 years for stabbing his wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 47-year-old Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 24-years and one-month for repeatedly stabbing his wife in the home they shared back on March 7, 2017.

Larry Dornell Palmer was found guilty on May 1, 2018, for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

According to court documents, Palmer reportedly kicked in the door of his home and stabbed his wife with two knives during a confrontation. He also put a knife to the throat of a child in his home, threatening to kill her if she left to get help during the stabbing incident.

After the child was able to free herself, she was able to get help from a neighbor and call the police.

Palmer would later be apprehended by police, who found him in a tree a short distance from the home.

While Palmer’s wife did sustain serious injuries, she did survive the attack.

This all reportedly happened after police had originally responded to the house two hours before the stabbing.

Police were originally called to Palmer and his wife’s home after the 47-year-old had been drinking that night.

Court documents state that Palmer was told by police to leave the house and not return that evening.