Virginia Beach man sentenced for child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for receipt, transportation and possession of images of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Robert Michael Fall, 42, possessed thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse at the time of his arrest, and had been collecting the images for at least a decade.

A search warrant and forensic investigation revealed that Fall possessed at least two laptops, numerous DVDs, and a Dropbox account containing illicit images and videos. Despite the fact that Fall used fake email accounts to try to hide his digital tracks, the evidence at trial indicated that his Dropbox account alone contained over 320 images and over 2,900 videos of child sexual abuse.

Virginia Beach Police first became aware of Fall’s illegal conduct when a relative reported finding a laptop with images of apparent child sexual abuse in Fall’s bedroom.