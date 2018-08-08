Virginia Beach man indicted on heroin conspiracy charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Virginia Beach man with conspiracy, maintaining a drug-involved premises and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to allegations in the indictment, criminal complaint and related court-documents, Demetress Bratton, 37, was arrested in March 2018 attempting to access his storage unit in Virginia Beach.

Earlier that day, a Virginia Beach drug dog gave a positive alert for drugs at the storage unit and a search warrant was obtained. During the search, detectives recovered two bags of an off-white substance that were sitting on a hydraulic press. One of the bags contained roughly 37 grams of heroin, and the other contained roughly 55 grams of a cutting agent used to increase the amount of heroin.

Detectives also recovered a money counter, a Gucci bag containing $20,000 cash, two handguns, two rifles and several cell phones. Later, when Bratton arrived at his storage unit and was arrested, law enforcement recovered $1,663 in cash, bags of heroin and a cutting agent from his vehicle.

If convicted, Bratton faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.