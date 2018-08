ONLEY, Va. – A vehicle crashed into a coffee shop at the intersection of Coastal Boulevard and East Main Street in Onley Wednesday.

The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company said Engine 85 arrived at the scene to find a two-vehicle crash, with one of the vehicles having run into the Crossroads Coffee Shop.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters assisted with traffic control before being relieved by Onley Police.

