Triple digit heat index forces Hampton Roads residents to take precautionary steps

NORFOLK, Va. – The temperature might read 85-90 degrees but with the humidity our meteorologists report it will feel anywhere between 105-110 degrees!

The dangerous heat is the minds of folks working outside. Daniel Mulligan, a home improvement specialist in the area, told News 3 when the heat is expected he might start his day early to beat the blaze. Mulligan said he tries to stay in the shade and drink lots of water, he even hoses off if he starts to feel himself overheating.

Chesapeake’s Camp Fury was practicing rope repelling at Nauticus. The course was set up in the shade, and thanks to location a breeze off the water cooled off the area for the girls to enjoy. Camp counselors make sure the kids are drinking water and Gatorade to replenish electrolytes lost through sweat.

News 3 stopped by ODU’s football practice Wednesday morning. Coach Wilder said water breaks are worked into the guy’s routine. Not only do they drink water throughout practice, but they are forced to sit down for a few minutes during each break to cool off.

Practice on the turf presents an entirely new challenge due to how hot the surface gets. Coach said they spend all their time running and off the turf so as to protect the players from those elements.

Walkers and joggers out at Mount Trashmore tried to get their workout in early on Wednesday, knowing the heat would present a challenge as the day wore on.

Cooling centers have been set up in Portsmouth for folks who need an escape from the heat.

Here is a list with those times and locations.

A heat advisory is in effect in Hampton Roads from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials encourage everyone to stay hydrated. Get out of the sun when possible and make sure you keep your pets indoors.