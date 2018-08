SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools will be holding a job fair Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The job fair will be held at Creekside Elementary School at 1000 Bennett’s Creek Park Road, according to the district.

The district added that it’s looking for bus drivers and bus aides, substitute teachers, custodians and cafeteria workers.

