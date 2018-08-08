Suffolk Police respond to unexploded ordnance on Armstead Road

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department responded to a report of an unexploded ordnance in the 6900 block of Armstead Avenue this morning.

Suffolk Emergency Communications received a call at 10:16 a.m. stating that a shell was found by a crew working in the area.

As of 11:50 a.m., Armstead Road was cleared. U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel responded to the location to remove the item.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers website, this area is part of what used to be the Nansemond Ordnance Depot. The site was used to store and ship munitions during both World Wars.