Suffolk Division of Tourism to host free showing of ‘Murder On The Orient Express’

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Division of Tourism will host a free screening of “Murder On The Orient Express” Thursday, August 16.

The movie will be shown at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations of new school supplies are encouraged.

“Murder On The Orient Express,” based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, follows Belgian detective Hercule Poirot who is forced to race against time to solve a murder aboard a trapped luxury train. The film is rated PG-13 and features a star-studded cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Daisy Ridley and Leslie Odom, Jr.

For more information, contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at (757) 923-2900.