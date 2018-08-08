Sentence handed down to Edenton bank robber

NEW BERN, N.C. – Edenton man Michael Rankins was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a 2014 bank robbery.

Rankins, 55, along with William Twine, entered a Wells Fargo in Windsor, North Carolina. Rankins then pointed a BB gun at a bank teller.

He and Twine threatened the teller and demanded money. The teller gave the two men a total of $10,465.

After leaving in a get-away car, Rankins and Twine led police on a high-speed chase.

They eventually crashed and attempted to flee by foot, but were quickly apprehended.

Twine was sentenced to 90 months imprisonment back in 2015.