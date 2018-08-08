Senator Kaine visiting Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will tour the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Williamsburg today.
Kaine hopes to meet with the brewery employees and learn more about their day-to-day processes.
Jeff Scott, the brewery’s general manager, will explain how Anheuser-Busch contributes to Virginia’s economy.
Anheuser-Busch has been brewing beer in Virginia for the past 46 years, and currently employs 600 people.
The brewery is located at 7801 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185.
37.270702 -76.707457