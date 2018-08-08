Riverside Doctors’ Hospital marks milestone in planned expansion

A ceremonial beam-raising on Tuesday marked a milestone in construction underway at Riverside Doctors’ Hospital in Williamsburg.

The hospital is adding a third operating room and a new diagnostic space for its relocated MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) full-body scanner, as well as additional square footage for storage and other needs

“This much-needed, two-story addition to Doctors’ Hospital allows us to continue to fulfill our mission, which is to care for others as we would care for those we love,” said Adria Vanhoozier, the vice president/administrator at Doctors’ Hospital. “The need for additional operating space was vital as we continue to invest and grow our specialty care providers and services for the community. Moving the MRI from our Kings Way facility to the hospital translates into more seamless, onsite care for our patients.”

The hospital originally opened in May 2013, and is part of Riverside Health System. Completion of the new addition is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019.