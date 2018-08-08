Residents extinguish Gloucester house fire before crews arrive

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Crews with Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the Perrin area of Gloucester Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:21 p.m. Units arrived at the scene to find two occupants in the process of pulling the siding off the raised, single-story home and spraying the area with a garden hose.

Authorities say the fire was contained to an approximately 10″ by 8′ area, burning a number of studs and melting the home’s siding. They say the occupants did a good job of extinguishing the fire before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters assisted with additional overhaul and assured the fire was out once they were on scene.

Three engines, a rescue truck, a medic and a utility truck with 14 firefighters responded to the incident.

Download the News 3 app for updates.