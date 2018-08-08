Redskins Training Camp – Day 14

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s the day before the day for which many of us have been waiting all summer.

Thursday, the Redskins play their preseason opener at New England – a game you can see LIVE on News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins.

Wednesday, the team will not practice at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond as it travels to New England in preparation for Thursday’s exhibition opener.

“I know I’ve talked to a few of the young guys about just not being nervous ’cause we had a scrimmage and you could tell – like it was more fans here and they kind of, eyes are real wide, so you know you just talk to them let them know it’s still football,” newly-acquired Redskins receiver Paul Richardson said about his first game in a Redskins uniform. “You know just get as comfortable as you can while you’re warming up and just have fun you kinda gotta block out the noise. So, I think our young guys are ready to perform, I think especially in the receiver room I think they’re ready for their opportunity to show what they can do at this level and you know I’m looking forward to watching them play.”

