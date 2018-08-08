Portsmouth opens ‘Cool City’ cooling stations due to heat wave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – It’s hot out there – and the City of Portsmouth wants to make sure its citizens have a way to beat the heat.

The city is opening “Cool City” cooling stations due to excessive outside temperatures. People can go to the following locations for shelter in reducing the danger of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke:

Portsmouth Main Library, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Churchland Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cradock Library, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manor Library, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall Lobby, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a release by the city, individuals who are at greatest risk of heat-related injury include small children, the elderly and individuals who are impaired or immobile, and these individuals should be checked on to confirm their status when the temperatures rise.

Water will be provided. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not permitted in any building.