Pit bull shot and killed after allegedly biting Suffolk woman

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man allegedly shot a pit bull while trying to help a woman who was attacked by the dog Wednesday around 12 p.m.

The woman was in the 100 block of Chestnut Street when the dog reportedly latched onto her hand and would not let go. This is when the man, in an attempt to help the woman, shot the pit bull killing it, according to Suffolk Police.

The woman was able to drive to the hospital for treatment. She has already been released from medical care.

Police tell News 3 the incident remains under investigation.