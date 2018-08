NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a store burglary.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Roseclair St. on July 30.

In a brief video posted on Twitter, surveillance cameras show the man casually exiting the store.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Line at at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

#NorfolkPD is asking for help identifying this man who was involved in a burglary that occurred in the 1100 block of Roseclair St. on July 30th. If you recognize him please call @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip through https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 . #NPDNews pic.twitter.com/U1gesSPPHH — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 8, 2018