News 3 goes inside Navy Expeditionary Combat Command summer training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A sweltering August day didn’t dampen spirits for dozens of Midshipmen who took part in summer training with Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.

News 3 was invited to go inside the training being hosted at Coastal Riverine Group TWO at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Each summer, ROTC students and U.S. Naval Academy students take part in training Navy-wide. They must ultimately make decisions as to which warfare area they will request commissioning into, so the summer training gives hands-on experience in the different areas.

The training at Navy Expeditionary Combat Command is designed to see the opportunities within the command and help them make informed decisions on career paths.

Wednesday’s training only included ROTC students, however NECC has hosted both ROTC and USNA students throughout the summer.