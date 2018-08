NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two bomb threats were reported in Newport News just seven minutes apart, according to the Newport News Police Department.

The first threat came at 11:32 a.m. for the InTown Suites at 11715 Jefferson Avenue.

The second threat came in at 11:39 a.m. for the YMCA at 7827 Warwick Boulevard.

Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.