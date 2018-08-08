Newport News Police report two bomb threats, no threat to businesses or public

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two bomb threats were reported in Newport News just seven minutes apart, but are not a threat to businesses or the public, according to the Newport News Police Department.

The first threat came at 11:32 a.m. for the InTown Suites at 11715 Jefferson Avenue.

The second threat came in at 11:39 a.m. for the YMCA at 7827 Warwick Boulevard.

Newport News Fire Department Marshalls are investigating the bomb threats and where it originated.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.