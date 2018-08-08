Newport News Police investigate robbery at Virginia Educators Credit Union

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are responding to reports of a bank robbery at the Virginia Educators Credit Union, located at 812 Main Street in Newport News.

According to police, the initial call for an alarm activation at the Virginia Educators Credit Union came in at 11:55 a.m. The call was then upgraded to a robbery at 11:57 a.m.

Police are currently on scene investigating. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.