Neptune Festival’s End of Summer Bay Bash to benefit local children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Neptune Festival’s End of Summer Bay Bash is a great way to say goodbye to summertime and bring a smile to a local child in need.

The festival, which enters its 45th year, will support Toby’s Dream Foundation on Friday, September 21 at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club.

This foundation brightens the lives of local children with life-threatening illnesses by giving them an experience to remember.

From 7 – 11 p.m., guests can celebrate with endless food and beverages, live music and dancing.

Partygoers can enhance their experience by reserving an exclusive cabana, bar or table.

Tickets begin at $125 as a limited number are available. Click here for more information.